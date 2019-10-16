|
|
RIES JANE D.
Age 96, of Forest Hills (formerly of Oakmont), passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lewis E. Ries; loving mother of Thomas (Lisa) Ries and Carole (Thomas) Norulak; grandmother of Kelly Brown (Luis Castro), Travis Ries, Nola Ries, and the late Michael Brown; sister of the late Howard Downes. Jane was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, the Garden Club of Oakmont, and the Spade and Trowel Club. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Friday, October 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Oakmont Carnegie Library, 700 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019