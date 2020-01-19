|
DUFFETT JANE (GAVERT)
Of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was 92 years old and lived most of her life in Pittsburgh, PA. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles W. Duffett, Jr. "Chuck" who passed away in December 2014. Jane is survived by her four children, Pam (Birch) Snyder, William (the late Sally) Duffett, Susan (Richard) Schulz, and Joan (Tom) Streiff. Jane had 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jane graduated from Margaret Morrison Carnegie College and was very active in the Delta Gamma Sorority. Prior to becoming a mother, Jane taught high school then later became a substitute teacher at her children's elementary school. Active in the community, she was President of the Republican Party, on the Board of the Century Club, President of the Newcomer's Club, active at the Crittenton Home and on the Board of Directors at Mars Home for Youth. Jane's greatest joy was her family. She was very involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives. Jane also enjoyed working with children. She was very active at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School. She was also in charge of crafts for the Vacation Bible School and Sunday School programs. Jane shared her love for art with all those around her and made learning creative and fun for the younger generation. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020