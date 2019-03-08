DUMAR JANE

On Wednesday, March 6, age 96, of Cranberry Twp., born in Warrendale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Iva M. Seybert Dumar. Jane was an administrative assistant for Commercial Union Insurance, now CGI. She was a member of the North Hills Alliance Church and the Mellwood Chapter 2854 of the A.A.R.P. Aunt of Nancy Hoffman (Ronald), Richard Dumar, Deborah Dumar and Diane Vaiskunas (Tom), great-aunt of Bonnie Downing (Gregory) and Jeffrey Handlovic (Robin), great-great-aunt of Heather, Tami, Curtis, Craig and Stephanie; and sister of the late Violet Johnson and Richard Dumar. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Saturday from 2-4 and 7-8:30 p.m. Services will follow at 8:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com