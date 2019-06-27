Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANE DuVALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE (FAUST) DuVALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANE (FAUST) DuVALL Obituary
DuVALL JANE (FAUST)

Age 69, of Duquesne, on June 26, 2019, at the home of her son. She was a daughter of the late Grant Russell and the late Irene (Mraz) Faust. Jane was a former floral arranger Matta's Florist. She enjoyed crafting, her children and grandchildren, and "punking" people. Member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church, in Wilkins Township. She was the life partner of the late William M. Jakub; mother of Samuel A. (Tiffanie) McCullough, of Wilkins Towhsnip, and their family, Moriah (Ethan), Hope, Noelle, Sophia, and Samuel, Scott A. (Denise) McCullough, of Munhall, and their family, Nathan, Hayley, and Macey, Shawn A. (Jessica) McCullough, of Duquesne, and their son, Mason, Christina (Christopher) Gavron, of West Mifflin, and their family, Anthony, Julia, Dylan, and Olivia; stepmother of William F. Jakub, of Duquesne, and Andrew "A.J." Jakub, of McKeesport; sister of Russell (Beverly) Faust, of Wilkins Township, and the late Geraldine (surviving spouse, Ron) McKee, of Duquesne. Visitation Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-330, where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., Pastor Gary LaPietra officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.