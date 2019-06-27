DuVALL JANE (FAUST)

Age 69, of Duquesne, on June 26, 2019, at the home of her son. She was a daughter of the late Grant Russell and the late Irene (Mraz) Faust. Jane was a former floral arranger Matta's Florist. She enjoyed crafting, her children and grandchildren, and "punking" people. Member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church, in Wilkins Township. She was the life partner of the late William M. Jakub; mother of Samuel A. (Tiffanie) McCullough, of Wilkins Towhsnip, and their family, Moriah (Ethan), Hope, Noelle, Sophia, and Samuel, Scott A. (Denise) McCullough, of Munhall, and their family, Nathan, Hayley, and Macey, Shawn A. (Jessica) McCullough, of Duquesne, and their son, Mason, Christina (Christopher) Gavron, of West Mifflin, and their family, Anthony, Julia, Dylan, and Olivia; stepmother of William F. Jakub, of Duquesne, and Andrew "A.J." Jakub, of McKeesport; sister of Russell (Beverly) Faust, of Wilkins Township, and the late Geraldine (surviving spouse, Ron) McKee, of Duquesne. Visitation Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-330, where her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., Pastor Gary LaPietra officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Mifflin.