JANE E. JEFFREY


1929 - 2019
Age 90, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.  She was born on January 19,1929 in Pittsburgh.  Jane was one of 12 children born to John and Mary Adams of North Braddock.  Wife of the late James L. Jeffery; sister-in-law to Mary Lou Jeffery and Franny Bell. She is survived by her son, Gary (Kathy) Jeffery; grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) Ellis, Christopher Jeffery, Brian (Mary) Jeffery. Her five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Emery and Gabriel Ellis, Cora and Joy Jeffery who will always know her as Great-MumMum.  Prior to her retirement, Jane was a caregiver and a longtime cashier at Bress's Grocery in Baldwin.  A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Brentwood at 10:00 a.m.  Family will receive friends prior to the service from 9-10:00 a.m. at the church.  Interment will follow at Ann Ashley Cemetery in Homestead.  The family is grateful and appreciates all of her wonderful neighbors and caregivers who watched over Jane in her last years. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
