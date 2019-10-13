|
|
MERRITT JANE E.
Jane E. Merritt, 51, of Steelton, PA, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Born March 5, 1968, Jane was the daughter of the late Arch J. and Helene M. (Wolf) Merritt. Jane is survived by her siblings, Anne F. Merritt and companion Dana, Mary Louise White, Marjorie H. Randall and husband Lee, Thomas A. Merritt and wife Bettina, Charles B. Merritt, John V. Merritt and wife Linda Fox. Additionally, Jane is survived by her dear friend, Bill Harlan; and many nieces and nephews and great-nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph M. Merritt. Jane graduated from The University of the Arts in Pittsburgh, and was a long-time employee of the Liquor Control Board of PA. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the MYERS-HARNER FUNERAL HOME, 1903 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Jane's honor to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson R., Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019