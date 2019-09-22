|
ANTILL JANE ELIZABETH "BETTY"
On Friday, September 20, 2019, age 91, of Mars, wife of the late Frank J. "Judd" Antill; mother of Donna Turner (Ted) of Penn Hills, Becky Hixon (Daniel) of Renfrew, David Antill (Marsha) of Mars, and the late Kathy Antill; grandmother of Todd (Carly), Kevin (Catherine), Chad (Rachel), Brandon (Dawn), Matt (Jaya), Calvin, Sam, Craig and Emily; great-grandmother of Everlee, Bailey and Dylan; sister of the late William and Thomas Bingham. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Mars Women's Club, c/o Sharon Gibbs, 2101 Jamestown Ct., Valencia, PA 16059. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
