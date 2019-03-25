JOHNSTON JANE FRANCES

March 10, 2019 was a sad day on Earth but a great day in Heaven when our Merciful Father took Jane into his loving arms while she was peacefully sleeping. She lived 85 years loving life, always with a smile on her beautiful face. Her faith was as strong as a rock, which showed in her personality and example, no matter what the circumstances. There's so much to say and not enough words to describe Jane. She loved people, especially her family. She always made sure each one of her family members knew how loved and special they were to her. She is now joined with her loving husband of 61 years, Lloyd Johnston; her dearly beloved son, Bobby Johnston; her precious grandson, Robert Himler, III; her parents, William and Ellen Quinn; and her siblings - all of whom have been dearly missed by her. Jane leaves behind her children, Pam (Randy) Williams, Patty (Tom) Ziegler, Maryellen Kudla, Sandy (Jack Cronin) Ruccio, Betsy (Bobby) Himler, Dan Johnston, and Katie Scalzetti. Jane is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and her cherished sister, Ellen Clare Miller. Memorial contributions may be made by Mary Knoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Mary Knoll, NY 10545-0302.