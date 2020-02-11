|
|
GUZIK JANE
Age 97, a longtime resident of Groveton and Neville Island, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice House. Born on Neville Island on January 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John and Carolina (Filipczak) Guzik and sister of the late Helen (Guzik) Moore, Josephine (Guzik) Fisher, Agnes (Guzik) Alexander, Frank Guzik and John (Guzik) Guard. She was the well-loved and cherished aunt to Barbara (Alexander) Blumling, Carol (Alexander) Hayman (Carl), Raymond Alexander (Melissa), and a great legacy of numerous loving great-nieces, great-nephews. Jane worked and retired from Montour Railroad. For many years, she was a member of "Better Than Ever Independents, Inc." and the "Sassy Senior Dancers" who entertained for organizations like nursing homes, banquets, parties etc. Visitation Wednesday, February 12 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. where prayers will be recited at 12 p.m. followed by Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Jane was so well-cared for by both Concordia of Franklin Park, 1600 Georgetown Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143 and Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Please consider donations, to either, in her name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020