Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard's Church
311 Washington Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Bernard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE HUBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE HOWARD HUBER


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JANE HOWARD HUBER Obituary
HUBER JANE HOWARD

Age 92, of Mount Lebanon, shared love and farewells with her family and friends and left us on May 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. James and Winifred Howard, Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert; daughter, Suzanne; sister, Rita; and brother, Tom. Those who knew Jane enjoyed her laughter, wit, and love of life. They savored her wonderful soups, her thrill of thrift shopping, and her impeccable looks. Always a hard worker, Jane was a secretary at CMU and in her retirement years she enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and playing video games with her grandkids. G'ma was an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports, an early adopter of technology, and an active member of Saint Bernard Parish. She is survived by her son-in-law, Craig; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three step-daughters, Nancy, Doris, and Barbara; and their six children; as well as her bothers, Bill and Jim; and her nieces and nephew. Jane leaves behind many friends at Lebanon House and she will be dearly missed at their monthly brown bag luncheon. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Bernard Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jane's favorite charity, Little Sisters of the Poor in Pittsburgh, PA. laughlinfunerahome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.