HUBER JANE HOWARD

Age 92, of Mount Lebanon, shared love and farewells with her family and friends and left us on May 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. James and Winifred Howard, Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert; daughter, Suzanne; sister, Rita; and brother, Tom. Those who knew Jane enjoyed her laughter, wit, and love of life. They savored her wonderful soups, her thrill of thrift shopping, and her impeccable looks. Always a hard worker, Jane was a secretary at CMU and in her retirement years she enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and playing video games with her grandkids. G'ma was an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports, an early adopter of technology, and an active member of Saint Bernard Parish. She is survived by her son-in-law, Craig; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three step-daughters, Nancy, Doris, and Barbara; and their six children; as well as her bothers, Bill and Jim; and her nieces and nephew. Jane leaves behind many friends at Lebanon House and she will be dearly missed at their monthly brown bag luncheon. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Bernard Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jane's favorite charity, Little Sisters of the Poor in Pittsburgh, PA. laughlinfunerahome.com.