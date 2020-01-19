|
BLACK JANE K. (KINGSBOROUGH)
Age 97, of Glenshaw, on January 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late Merle W. "Blackie" Black. Sister of Donald (Alice) Kingsborough. Aunt of Lauren Polvino, Kevin Black, Alan Black Bill Davidson and Barry Sima. Jane loved her cats and dogs she had over the years. She never returned home without a package. "The feathers make the bird," was one of her famous quotes. Services Private. Family suggests memorial donations to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, (SBRET) P.O. Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020