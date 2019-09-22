|
KACZYNSKI JANE
Age 74, on Fri., Sept 20, 2019, of Mt. Oliver. Beloved wife of Gerald; loving mother of Lisa Schlagel (Ricky), and Dina (Doug) Csupak; beloved grandmother of Josh, and Ryan; beloved great-grandmother of Lylah, and Jace; beloved sister of Nancy (Leonard) Schierberl, and Edward (Elaine) Mullee. Will be dearly missed by her family, relatives, including many nieces, and friends. Friends received TUES. 5:00-6:30 p.m. at TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC. (412-381-3337), 425 Brownsville Rd., Mt. Oliver 15210, where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019