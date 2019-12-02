|
KONDRAD JANE (PARKER)
Age 83, formerly of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Seneca Place, Verona. She was born May 4, 1936, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mattie (Wick) Parker and was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Ted" Kondrad. She was a former school teacher in the Hempfield Area School District having spent most of her career at the Manor Elementary School. Although her mind and body failed her at the end, her faith remained strong and she is now at peace with the Lord. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Mark) Lowry of Ponte Verde, FL, Michele (Mike) Santicola of Moon Township, and Debbie (Paul) Gustafson of Cheswick; her grandchildren, Sam, Jake, Abby, and Maddie Lowry, Sarah and Michael Santicola, and Noah and Sophia Gustafson; and a brother, James (Cathy) Parker of Delmont. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Michael Trella Foundation at www.trella27.com. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019