Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
JANE BARRETT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE L. BARRETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANE L. BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT JANE L.

Age 65 of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late John T. and Julia (Zelar) Potoski; loving sister of James J. Potoski of McCandless Township; niece of Robert (Nancy) Potoski and preceded in death by aunts and uncles. Jane is survived by many loving cousins from both her mother and father's families. Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Panachida Memorial Service will be held Sunday evening 6:30 p.m. Orthodox funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2688 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Entombment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Jane worked as a dental hygienist for 34 years in the McCandless neighborhoods. Given her kidney transplant 30 years ago, Jane was supportive of the and a proud member of Team Pittsburgh for more than two decades at the U.S. Transplant Games. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to her church. Condolences may be shared at:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now