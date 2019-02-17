BARRETT JANE L.

Age 65 of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late John T. and Julia (Zelar) Potoski; loving sister of James J. Potoski of McCandless Township; niece of Robert (Nancy) Potoski and preceded in death by aunts and uncles. Jane is survived by many loving cousins from both her mother and father's families. Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Panachida Memorial Service will be held Sunday evening 6:30 p.m. Orthodox funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2688 California Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Entombment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Jane worked as a dental hygienist for 34 years in the McCandless neighborhoods. Given her kidney transplant 30 years ago, Jane was supportive of the and a proud member of Team Pittsburgh for more than two decades at the U.S. Transplant Games. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to her church. Condolences may be shared at:

