CHULACK JANE L. (NABEREZNY)
Age 93 of Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Chulack; mother of Robert (Denise) and Jeffrey Chulack; grandmother of Mark (Amie), Kristin (Ryan) Briggs; great-grandmother of Molly; sister of the late Michael (late Helen) Naberezny; also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at the THOMAS P KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., a Funeral Service will be held in St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Parastas, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Holy Family Manor, 301 Nazareth Way, Pgh., PA 15229.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019