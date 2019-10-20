|
|
MANOS JANE L.
Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late James T. Manos; loving mother of James T. Jr. (Faith) of Utica, PA and Sheryl J. of Plum, PA; grandmother of Neil, Heidi, Amber and Gregory; great-grandmother of Natalia, Willow, Pike, Warner, Sarah, Samantha and Jack James. She also leaves nieces, nephews, many friends and a great church family. For 61 years, she was a member of her beloved little church in the village, The United Presbyterian Church of Universal. Jane was an Elder, Deacon, a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher and always a loyal member of the Presbyterian Women. Friends received, Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. No flowers please. Contributions may be made to her church, 2545 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 where a Funeral will be held Tuesday 11. Final resting place at Plum Creek Cemetery. No graveside service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019