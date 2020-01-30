Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
JANE L. MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL JANE L.

Of Brookline on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Stacey and the late Jude (Marian) Mitchell; grandmother of Tia and Eva Mitchell; great-grandmother of Vonte, Jamison and Olivia. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday Only 1-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
