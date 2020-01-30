|
MITCHELL JANE L.
Of Brookline on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Stacey and the late Jude (Marian) Mitchell; grandmother of Tia and Eva Mitchell; great-grandmother of Vonte, Jamison and Olivia. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday Only 1-8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020