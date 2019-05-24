Home

JANE M. (LEWIS) HEYL

JANE M. (LEWIS) HEYL Obituary
HEYL JANE M. (LEWIS)

Of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, age 84; wife of Herman; beloved mother of Joseph (Joyce), Roberta, Robert, Lisa, Brian (Monica), Beth Georgeou (Lucky) and Suzanne Moats (Tom); sister of Joann Aubele and the late Norman Lewis; also 12 loving grandchildren.  Jane was a serious Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She was also a member of the Ice Capades and enjoyed watching golf. Visitation Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at noon in St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019
