|
|
HEYL JANE M. (LEWIS)
Of Bethel Park, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, age 84; wife of Herman; beloved mother of Joseph (Joyce), Roberta, Robert, Lisa, Brian (Monica), Beth Georgeou (Lucky) and Suzanne Moats (Tom); sister of Joann Aubele and the late Norman Lewis; also 12 loving grandchildren. Jane was a serious Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She was also a member of the Ice Capades and enjoyed watching golf. Visitation Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at noon in St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019