PIAZZA JANE M.

Age 87, of McDonald, North Fayette Twp., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born February 17, 1932, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late John and Anna Belle Nelson Cardillo. Mrs. Piazza was previously employed by Red Cap Cleaners in Oakdale. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Albert Piazza of McDonald; daughter, Angela L. (Rodney) Pryor of N.C.; sister, Rose Daniel of McDonald and Dorothy (Howard) Southward of Aliquippa; and her beloved cat, Scooter; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Edwin and John Cardillo and sister, Grace Kelly. Friends will be received Thursday, May 2, 2019, 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS - LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. A private graveside service will be held on Friday. A special thank you to Lori and Amy for everything they did. Please sign the guestbook at

