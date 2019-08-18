|
HANLEY JANE MARIE (BARR)
Age 74, of Murrysville, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born November 27, 1944 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late John C. and Jane M. (Plunkett) Barr. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Madison Hanley, and her sister, Barbara L. Thompson. She was a graduate of Penn Hills High School and earned her education degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She taught second grade until she started her family. Once all her children were in school, she went back to teaching as a beloved pre-school teacher at Murrysville Presbyterian Church. After a decade at MPC, she returned to IUP and obtained her Masters in Education before starting her career as a Reading Specialist in the Franklin Regional School District, where she remained until she retired. Jane loved the outdoors and could always be found walking with her faithful dog, Darby, at home, in the mountains or in Florida. She was always up for a game of bridge with friends and she loved vacationing with her family, especially to Hilton Head, SC. Her strong faith carried her through taking care of her son, Brian, after his accident and dealing with her own health struggles. She is survived by her cherished husband of 54 years, Larry (Lawrence P.); her three loving children, Brian Hanley, Deanne (Greg) Bauer, Janene (Chad) Clark; her nine grandchildren, Cameron and Brandon Hanley; Connor, Brendan, Jack and Brynn Bauer; Ryan, Aidan and Lauren Clark. Jane is also survived by her brother, John C. Barr. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held on Friday in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift would be greatly appreciated to The https://www.alz.org/ in Jane's name or a . www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019