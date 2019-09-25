Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE McDERMITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE (CROSSEN) McDERMITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE (CROSSEN) McDERMITT Obituary
McDERMITT JANE (CROSSEN)

Age 73, of Elizabeth Twp., died Tues., Sept. 17, 2019. Born Feb. 26, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McDonnell) Crossen and wife of the late Michael McDermitt. She was a former nurse with McKeesport School District and an active member of St. Michael's Parish in Elizabeth Twp. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. In St. Michael's Church, with interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, N. Versailles. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now