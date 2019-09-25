|
|
McDERMITT JANE (CROSSEN)
Age 73, of Elizabeth Twp., died Tues., Sept. 17, 2019. Born Feb. 26, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (McDonnell) Crossen and wife of the late Michael McDermitt. She was a former nurse with McKeesport School District and an active member of St. Michael's Parish in Elizabeth Twp. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Wed., Sept. 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. In St. Michael's Church, with interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, N. Versailles. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019