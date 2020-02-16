|
COCHRAN JANE P.
On Friday, February 14, 2020, of Robinson Township, formerly of Dorseyville, PA, passed away peacefully at Pathways Memory Care in Kennedy Township. Beloved wife of the late Jack Cochran. Loving mother of James (Rose Ann) Cochran, the late Jerome (Cathy) Cochran and the late Jacqueline Cochran; dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by nine siblings. As per her wishes, a private family viewing and service will be held at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Township. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to Pathways at the Willows, 30 Heckel Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020