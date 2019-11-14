Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
JANE VATER
JANE REGINA VATER

JANE REGINA VATER

JANE REGINA VATER Obituary
VATER JANE REGINA

Age 92, of Green Tree (Pittsburgh, PA) Passed away on: November 7, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Frederick R. Vater. Loving mother of Richard (Kathleen), the late James, David, and Daniel (Stephanie). Grandmother of Michael, and Kevin (Laura). Step grandmother of Ryan (Kim) Dunbar, Leigh Dunbar, Matthew (Christi) Dunbar, and Hallie Dunbar. Great grandmother of Maria. Great step grandmother of Amelia Dunbar, Penelope Dunbar, Aubrey Dunbar and Eloise Dunbar. Daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline Nickolay. Sister of the late Margaret MacFarland, Norman Nickolay, Robert Nickolay, Virginia Struttman and the late James Nickolay. Friends welcome 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on SUNDAY , November 17, 2019, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am on MONDAY, November 18, 2019 in St Margaret of Scotland Church, 310 Mansfield Avenue, Green Tree, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the . www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
