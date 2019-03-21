JENKINS JANE S.

Age 96, of Ashburn, VA passed away, March 19, 2019. Jane was born to parents, Thomas W. and Katherine Smith on August 3, 1922 in Elizabeth, PA. She graduated from California State Teachers College and received her Master's in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired in 1982 after teaching for 40 years in the Elizabeth and West Jefferson School Districts where she taught mathematics and science. She was married to Raymond E. Jenkins at Pennsylvania State College in 1946. Jane is survived by her son, Raymond E. Jenkins Jr. (Kathy); brother, Donald Smith (Andrea); nieces, Marjorie Crise, Pamela Wooding (Earle), Debbie Iseman (Steve), Donna Odom (Ashton); and nephews, Michael Tedesco, Bruce Smith, Tom Smith, Drew Smith and Doug Smith. Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; and her siblings, Thomas, Jack, Charles, Mabel, Marjorie, and Carrie. Jane was passionate about teaching. She taught for four years in Surinam. After retirement to Hilton Head, she volunteered helping teachers in the South Carolina low country. Jane loved to golf and go sailing especially with her husband and son. Jane was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. with a service at noon at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Jane's memory to Capital Caring to support hospice care at www.capitalcaring.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz