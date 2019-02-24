|
|
WEISS JANE (COFSKY)
On Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Robert F. Weiss. Loving mother of Adam J. (Kelly) Weiss and Eric S. (Valerie) Weiss. Sister of Myrna (Larry) Cohen and Heidi Cofsky. Grandma of Bennett Thomas Weiss. Aunt of Jodi Schwartz and Josh Cohen. Jane was a devoted mother of her three Golden Retrievers, Luke, Cody and Brady, as well as her two granddogs, Kevin and Bono. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Visitation 45 minutes prior to services, (9:15-10 a.m.) Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019