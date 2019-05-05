MACHIKO JANEIL E. (STUMP)

Age 87, of Marshall Township, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, while under the care of Cranberry Place in Cranberry Township. Born September 16, 1931, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Belle (Johnston) Stump. Janeil was a Homemaker and was co-founder of the North Hills Buccaneers Baton and Drum Corps. She was a Hampton High School cheerleader and her love of pets, especially dogs, were her life. She is survived by her son, Gary W. Machiko (Kathy); daughter, Janeil E. Machiko; son, Jeffrey L. Machiko (Sharon Ritter); grandson, Matthew Machiko; granddaughter, Morgan Machiko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Machiko, who passed away on April 5, 2009. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A committal service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Potter officiating. She will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Janeil's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.