|
|
NONAMAKER JANET ANN
Age 57, of Plum Borough, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edward R. and Thora A. (Schuetz) Nonamaker. Loving sister of Susan A. (Robert) Stiffey and Danelle A. (Kirk) Williams; aunt of Amanda Stiffey, her Goddaughter Bianca (Joshua) Welsh, and Brady Williams. Also survived by many cousins and a host of wonderful friends. Janet worked for over 25 years in the catalog department and call center of JC Penney, and with UPMC call center for ten years. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years at Electric Heights Methodist Church. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA (412) 823-1950, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Interment to follow at Restland Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019