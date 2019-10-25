Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANET BARTLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET (FARRELL) BARTLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET (FARRELL) BARTLETT Obituary
BARTLETT JANET (FARRELL)

Age 82, of Shaler Twp., passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Michelle (Bruce) Vecenie, Sheila (Gary) Martin, and Jennifer Bartlett; proud grandmother of Christopher (Liz) Vecenie and Sam (Laura) Vecenie; dear great-grandmother of Gabriel and Scarlett; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Janet was a lifelong switchboard operator beginning her career at Bell Telephone and retiring from Passavant Hospital after 41 years. No visitation. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.