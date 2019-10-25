|
BARTLETT JANET (FARRELL)
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Michelle (Bruce) Vecenie, Sheila (Gary) Martin, and Jennifer Bartlett; proud grandmother of Christopher (Liz) Vecenie and Sam (Laura) Vecenie; dear great-grandmother of Gabriel and Scarlett; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Janet was a lifelong switchboard operator beginning her career at Bell Telephone and retiring from Passavant Hospital after 41 years. No visitation. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019