English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church
Oakmont, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church
Oakmont, PA
JANET (MELCHIN) BATOUYIOS


1953 - 2020
JANET (MELCHIN) BATOUYIOS Obituary
BATOUYIOS JANET (MELCHIN)

Age 66, of Verona, passed away peacefully, on February 23, 2020. Loving wife of 38 years to Nick Batouyios; loving mother of Kelly (Charles) Nelson and Alex Batouyios; grandmother of Ava and Adelaide Nelson; daughter of the late Bob and Ruth Melchin; oldest of 12 children, and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Janet's favorite pastimes included listening to her favorite tunes, decorating (especially with her lighthouse collection), spending time with her grandchildren and grandpups, ordering (but mostly watching) QVC, begrudgingly using computers, and proudly telling people she was from Boston when they asked about her accent. Janet also loved babies and children, and caring for them was one of her greatest joys in life. Friends will be received Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave. Oakmont, PA 15139, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.  A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., in the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, Oakmont, PA where an additional visitation will be held prior to service, from 10:30 - 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
