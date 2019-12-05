|
ROTH JANET BEIDOF
Age 82, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina after a long battle with COPD. Born in 1937 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, she attended Penn State University after graduating High School in 1955. After marrying the love of her life, Leonard Roth of Pittsburgh in 1959, the couple spent their first years of marriage on the Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia. After moving back to Pittsburgh the couple had their two children in 1964 and 1966. Janet was an active member of the Temple Emanuel Synagogue Sisterhood. She was also a business owner of Purse String & Things and worked side by side with her twin sister Judy Friedman. Janet was also a bridal consultant and enjoyed assisting many Mt. Lebanon brides find their perfect gown. In her later years she moved to Raleigh, North Carolina to be close to her daughter and family. Janet was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Preceded in death by her parents, Rae and Murray Beidof of McKeesport, PA. She is survived by her husband, Leonard, of 60 years; son, Steven (Joy) Roth; daughter, Leslie (Brett) Huffman; and four grandchildren, Andrew and Lily Roth, Samuel and Rachel Huffman; sister, Judy (Jon) Friedman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel of South Hills, Rabbi William Sajowitz Endowment Fund. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019