|
|
FONER JANET BRAUNSTEIN
On Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Mayer Foner; beloved mother of Joseph Mendel Foner and Carl (Rachel Teicher) Foner; sister of Rochelle Braunstein Abrams; sister-in-law of Martin Frank Foner; aunt of Fern Abrams, Eve Abrams and Eli Foner. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019