Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
FONER JANET BRAUNSTEIN

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Mayer Foner; beloved mother of Joseph Mendel Foner and Carl (Rachel Teicher) Foner; sister of Rochelle Braunstein Abrams; sister-in-law of Martin Frank Foner; aunt of Fern Abrams, Eve Abrams and Eli Foner. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
