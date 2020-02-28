|
SCAVO JANET C. (CRUMP)
Age 83, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Washington Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born November 12, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Beiber) Crump. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry A. Scavo, in 2019. Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Stuart (Albert), of Dormont; son, Vincent Scavo (Elizabeth), of New Kensington; sister, Vera Crump, of Murrysville; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be especially missed by her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Respecting Janet's wishes, there will be no visitation and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering that will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church, 204 Manchester Hill Road, New Kensington 15068, prior to a memorial service that will be held at 11 a.m., in the church. VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneral Home.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020