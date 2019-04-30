GILMORE JANET DONALDSON

Of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Known for her gentle kindness, loving grace and a wee bit of naughty, Janet served her family, friends and community with delight for over 93 years. She grew up in Shadyside; graduated from Winchester Thurston and Lake Erie College; and married Dr. George Hogg Gilmore in 1951. Janet sat on the Board of the Federation of Independent School Alumni (FISA), and was devoted to her volunteer activities with Aspinwall Meals on Wheels, Harmarville Rehabilitation Center and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Janet is survived by her husband of 67 years; her brother, Richard B. Donaldson; her children, Anne G. Reid, Holland D. Gilmore and James L. Gilmore and their spouses. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Holland H. Donaldson; her brother, Holland H. Donaldson, Jr.; her sister, Mary Martha Donaldson; and her beloved son, George H. Gilmore, Jr. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S. Dallas Ave. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service at the Reid's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aspinwall Meals on Wheels, 450 Walnut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or to a .