BANACHOSKI JANET E. FARRELL
Of O'Hara Twp., on March 15, 2019. Mrs. Banachoski was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Banachoski, Jr.; mother of Edward J. Banachoski III (Shelly), Michael Banachoski (Patty), Jeffrey Banachoski (Connie), Melissa Blazer (late Kenneth), Melinda Ricketts (Brian); daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Halli Farrell; sister of Ruth Fitzpatrick, Patricia Soeder (Jake), Charles Farrell (Joan), James Farrell (Kathie); grandmother of Jeremy (Emily), Josh (Amanda), Brianna, Justin, Amanda, Quinten, Jessica, Michael, Vanessa, Zoe, Makenna, Ethan, Mia. Celebrate Mrs. Banachoski with her family on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp. on Monday at 10 a.m. Leave condolences at:
www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019