Age 83, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loving mother of Russell (Lisa) Pallotti and LeeAnn (John) Sabel; loving grandmother of Mallory Sabel and Nicholas and Kevin Pallotti; also preceded in death by her parents Leo and Anna Schmigel. Janet was a nurse for over 30 years at Ohio Valley Hospital. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Malachy Church, 343 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Township, PA 15108, followed by a Celebration of Life Luncheon at Olivia's located in Kennedy Township. In lieu of flowers, Janet's wishes were for donations to your local blood bank. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
