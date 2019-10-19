Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANET REITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET E. REITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET E. REITZ Obituary
REITZ JANET E.

Of Pittsburgh, age 76, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born the daughter of the late Samuel F. and the late Elsie Reitz; loving sister of Robert (Mary) Reitz, the late Edna Mae Grainy and the late Samuel W. Reitz; cherished aunt of Monica (Philip) Mosesso and Annette Grainy, both of Pittsburgh. Janet's family would like to thank all the staff of Mercy Behavioral Group for their outstanding care of Janet over the many years. Friends welcome Sunday form 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mercy Behavioral Group. 264 S. 9th Street, Pgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.