REITZ JANET E.
Of Pittsburgh, age 76, on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born the daughter of the late Samuel F. and the late Elsie Reitz; loving sister of Robert (Mary) Reitz, the late Edna Mae Grainy and the late Samuel W. Reitz; cherished aunt of Monica (Philip) Mosesso and Annette Grainy, both of Pittsburgh. Janet's family would like to thank all the staff of Mercy Behavioral Group for their outstanding care of Janet over the many years. Friends welcome Sunday form 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mercy Behavioral Group. 264 S. 9th Street, Pgh, PA 15203.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019