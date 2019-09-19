Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET FULLERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET ELEANOR (LUTZ) FULLERTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET ELEANOR (LUTZ) FULLERTON Obituary
FULLERTON JANET ELEANOR (LUTZ)

Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert William Fullerton; daughter of the late Carl H. and Eleanor (Dumont) Lutz; dear mother of Pamela (Sidney) Fye; sister of Larry Lutz of Oakdale, PA; grandmother of Benjamon Fye and Katlyne Fye. Janet was retired organist and choir director at Brighton Heights Lutheran Church and a graduate of Slippery Rock University earning a B.S. in Education. Friends welcome SATURDAY 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Brighton Heights Lutheran Church, 3830 California Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now