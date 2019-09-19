|
|
FULLERTON JANET ELEANOR (LUTZ)
Age 75, of Scott Twp., on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert William Fullerton; daughter of the late Carl H. and Eleanor (Dumont) Lutz; dear mother of Pamela (Sidney) Fye; sister of Larry Lutz of Oakdale, PA; grandmother of Benjamon Fye and Katlyne Fye. Janet was retired organist and choir director at Brighton Heights Lutheran Church and a graduate of Slippery Rock University earning a B.S. in Education. Friends welcome SATURDAY 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Brighton Heights Lutheran Church, 3830 California Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019