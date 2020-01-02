Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
GRAEB JANET F.

Age 85, of Sheraden, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Lavina (Henderson) Graeb; beloved sister of the late Corinne (James) Frayer, Donald (Bernice) and John (Arlene) Graeb, and Maxine (Richard) Greygor. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Karen Frayer, Sandra Painter, Tamah Greygor, Susan Boroch, Kimberly Greygor, Michael Graeb, Richard Greygor, John Greygor, James Greygor, Sheryl La Bar; many grandnieces/nephews; and great-grandnieces/nephews. She began her career at Bell Telephone after graduating from Allegheny High School where she advanced from a Secretarial Clerk to second Level Department Manager over a 37 year career. Janet was an energetic, determined and loving woman who was extraordinarily dedicated to her family and friends. She was also an avid dog lover who enjoyed stained glass artistry, gardening and bowling, where she functioned as league president. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the or Humane Animal Rescue. Friends will be received Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Services at 12:30 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
