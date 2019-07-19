Home

Stephen P Mizner Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
404 Chestnut St.
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-2345
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
New Beginnings Church of God
13226 Leslie Road
Meadville, PA
View Map
JANET FAITH (JONES) MACHESKY


1937 - 2019
Age 82, of 7370 Freestate Drive Middletown, MD, formerly of Leslie Road, Meadville passed away Sunday, July 14th, in Middletown, MD. Janet was born in Pittsburgh, on April 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Arthur James and Elizabeth (Long) Jones, Sr. On June 6, 1959 Janet married John M. Machesky, Sr.; he preceded her in death March 22, 1998. Janet worked as an Administrative Assistant for Alcoa of Pittsburgh and following her move to Meadville was employed by Allegheny College. She will be remembered for her passion for dancing, a talent that she appreciated her entire life and a wonderful sense of humor. Her children would that she had a big heart, an eye for a bargain, could dance till dawn and loved the Lord.  Janet will be missed by her family and friends. Janet was the caring mother of her three children, John M. Machesky, Jr., Julie Machesky (Jeff Reece), Jennifer Machesky-Fullerton (William Fullerton); cherished grandmother of Jena Marie and Maedelyn Faith. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John of 38 years. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, with Pastor Temple Jarrell officiating. Janet will be laid to rest with her husband in Jefferson Memorial, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave. Suite C, Fredrick, MD  21701 or to any veteran organization that helps service any wounded or injured veteran. Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA  16335. Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
