Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET FINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET FINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET FINE Obituary
FINE JANET

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Julie (Michael Nesler) Fine of Deerfield, IL and Linda (James F. Petraglia) Fine of Pittsburgh, PA. Grandmother of Alex Fine Petraglia, Adam Fine Petraglia, Joshua Fine Nesler and Eden Fine Nesler. Also survived by loving Pittsburgh niece, Amy Shulman and other nieces and nephews.  Services and Interment PRIVATE. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -