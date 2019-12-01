|
FINE JANET
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved mother of Julie (Michael Nesler) Fine of Deerfield, IL and Linda (James F. Petraglia) Fine of Pittsburgh, PA. Grandmother of Alex Fine Petraglia, Adam Fine Petraglia, Joshua Fine Nesler and Eden Fine Nesler. Also survived by loving Pittsburgh niece, Amy Shulman and other nieces and nephews. Services and Interment PRIVATE. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019