Age 89, formerly of Elizabeth, died Sunday night, May 19, 2019, at Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born June 13, 1929, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Harold and Zana Edmundson Finney. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Clairton chapter, Bryn Mawr Church of Christ, White Oak, and River Hill Church of Christ, Monongahela. Her work career included US Steel Corporation, Clairton Works, Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals, Whitehall, and Landmark Securities, Elizabeth, and she was co-owner with her husband of Cloverleaf Auto Parts, Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Madden, in 2004, and her sister, Marjorie Finney Smith, in 2013. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kristen Madden Wells of Jefferson Hills; stepson, Mark Madden (Marie) of Glassport; her step-grandchildren, Michael Madden and Elizabeth Madden; her nieces, Janet Smith Blunt (Greg) of Wilmington, NC, and Marilyn Smith Knotts (The Reverend Lawrence) of Sewickley; her nephew, Don Smith (Jodie) of Rockton; her great-niece and nephew, Jennifer Mickel of Berlin, Germany, and Douglas Mickel of Pittsburgh; her great-great-niece, Mai Jung of Berlin, Germany; and many Finney and Edmundson cousins and Madden nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, followed immediately with a committal service at Jefferson Memorial Park's Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to River Hill Church of Christ, 2105 River Hill Road, Monongahela, PA 15063. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
