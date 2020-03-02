|
|
SHOWERS JANET FLORENCE RAGER
Passed away on February 29, 2020, at the age of 95, at her home in Plum, PA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clintondale, PA. She was the oldest child of Henrietta Shollenberger Rager and Oscar D. Rager. She was predeceased by both of her younger siblings, Sheila and Bill, as well as her parents. Janet married Max Showers, a WWII veteran, of Lamar, PA in 1946 and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his death in 1996. They raised, and she is survived by four daughters, Eileen Milakovic (Conrad Sugrue) of Pittsburgh, Jann (Don) Miller of Lake Worth, FL, Lou Ann (John) Bigelow of Pulaski, NY, and Carolyn (Chuck) Baker of Vandergrift, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Danny (Bekah) and Maxx-Anne Miller, Cortney and Jonathon (Jill) Bigelow, Laurel (Jake) Smail, and Kari (Andrew) Kubacki and seven adored great-grandchildren who have been the light of her later years. In her late 80's Janet moved from Lewistown, PA, where the family had lived since 1967, to Plum, PA, to be near her family. She enjoyed life as a "snow bird" wintering with her daughter Jann in Florida for nearly 20 years. Janet was an active member of Trinity Tower United Methodist Church in Penn Hills after her move, and prior to that was involved with many activities at Rhodes Memorial United Methodist Church in Lewistown. She was an avid cook and baker, always at the ready with donations for bake sales, and a skilled seamstress, constantly creating and repairing with fabric finds for friends and family alike. She also enjoyed Thursday night bingo at Clover Commons. She was an avid walker for years, putting to shame many who are years younger. In recent years she made baby blankets for the birth of each of her great-grandchildren. She always had a word seek book and a novel nearby to keep her occupied. Her hands were never idle as she knit scarves and dishcloths for friends, family and church fundraisers. Her final resting place will be with her beloved Max at Juniata Memorial Park in Lewistown, PA. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Tower United Methodist Church on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an interment service to be held in Lewistown on her birthday. Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Trinity Tower United Methodist Church at 6729 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235-2118.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020