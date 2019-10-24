|
GROTSTEIN JANET
On Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry Grotstein for 45 years; beloved mother of Stephanie (Ted) Davis, Ricki Sedaka (Blake) Harbaugh and Victor Sedaka, Todd (Lisa) Grotstein and Lauri Grotstein (Dave) Gravina; loving grandmother of Leora, Debra (Ben), Ariel, Ali, Alexa and Dara; loving great-grandmother of Chaim, Yitzy, Rikki, Chaim, Eli and Kayla, Maia, Lucas and Macie. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the youngest of, and survived nine siblings, including her twin brother. A special thank you to her loving caregivers, Lezlee Hunter and Jenny Howard. A graveside service was held at Shaare Torah cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Shaare Torah Congregation at 2319 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or Temple Ohav Shalom at 8400 Thompson Run Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019