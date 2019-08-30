|
KEENAN JANET J.
Age 76, of Kennedy Township passed peacefully on August 28, 2019. Janet was born September 19, 1942 to Warren and Jewel (Kocsuta) Smith in McKees Rocks. She was the youngest of five loving siblings, survived by Everett (Rita)/ Roger (Carole) and joins Lois (Roy) Anderson/William (Barbara). Janet was a McKees Rocks High School class of 1960 graduate and married her high school sweetheart Arthur J. Keenan who she shared 53 years of marriage with prior to his passing in 2015. Janet's strongest quality was being a loving mother to Shari (John) Ramirez, Lori (Wayne) Pintar and Kelli (Brian) Priddy and cherished MeMe to Ashley, Alex, Austin, Ryan, Adam, Phillip, Sean, Celena and Danny. She extended her endearing virtues and became the companion and caregiver to many beloved sister/brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors and we are eternally grateful for their support during her time of need. All who knew her benefitted from her generosity with her time, smile and laughter, her great shopping ability and talent for cooking and throwing a party. MeMe taught us that every day should be "Christmas" by giving to others and celebrating life with those who you love. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, Kennedy Township, PA 15136 on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. with a service by Rev. Cindy Smith in the Musmanno Funeral Home Chapel at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Rebound 4 Ryan (www.rebound4ryan.org) or Familylinks (www.familylinks.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019