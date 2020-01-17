|
|
LONGSDORF JANET K. (MCCARTNEY)
Janet K. Longsdorf (McCartney) of Ocala, FL., formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. and Washington, PA., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Janet was born on April 18, 1952, in Washington, PA, the daughter of the late Martha A. McCartney (Hornsby) and Paul J. McCartney; beloved and cherished wife of Charles J. Longsdorf; loving stepmother of Adam Longsdorf and Kyle Longsdorf; sister of Martha D. Long, Paul J. McCartney, Jr. (Diane), Mark D. McCartney (deceased); and many loving nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Janet was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School of Washington, PA., Carlow University, and completed post graduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her career as an itinerant Speech-Language Pathologist for The Pittsburgh-Mt. Oliver I.U. #2 spanned over the course of 33 years. During that time, she provided individual and group speech-language and hearing therapy to students in over 16 different schools. Janet generously shared her knowledge and expertise as a therapist with her colleagues and students' parents, as well as positively impacting the lives of hundreds of children she taught over the years. There will be a service of remembrance and celebration of her life at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to The Spencer Family YMCA, 305 Church Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020