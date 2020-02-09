|
KNOEBEL JANET (SCHRAN)
Age 86, of Laurel Gardens, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of Robert L. Knoebel; mother of Sharon (Lou) Helfrich, Bruce (Sherryl) Knoebel, Kim (Mark) Haynes, and Glenn (Amanda) Knoebel; sister of Lillian, Sherol, and the late Edna; grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and counting; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No visitation. Services private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Janet loved gardening, cooking, and crocheting many blankets for her family. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them grow. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020