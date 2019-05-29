HASKI JANET L.

Of Monroeville, age 71, unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Janet was the beloved wife of the late Bernard and Bernie Haski for 21 years. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Wadsworth. Loving sister of Mary Margaret (late Vince) Babeo of Trafford. Cherished aunt of Lisa Babeo, Tony (Natalie) Babeo, Cindy Haski, Sandy (Steve) Bonacci, Cathy (Greg) Rogel, Bill (Tiffany) Haski, Ed (Annelie) Haski and Greg (Karen) Haski. Great-aunt of Ryan, Nicholas and Avery Babeo and many other precious great-nieces and great-nephews. Janet will also be missed by her dear friends, Rose, Lavonne, her co-workers at UPMC and many other treasured friends. In 1965, Janet began her work career in the Accounts Payable Department of Braddock General Hospital. Upon the closure of UPMC Braddock, she continued her career in the downtown office of UPMC where she was currently employed. In 2015, Janet was recognized by UPMC for her 50 years of combined service to Braddock General and UPMC. Janet was a 14-year breast cancer survivor and participated numerous times in the Walk on Mother's Day. She loved to shop in her spare time, and was a passionate Elvis fan. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, on Friday at 10 a.m. Janet will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1133 So. Braddock Ave., Pgh., PA 15218 or