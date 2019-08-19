Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET HOLSTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET L. "JAN" HOLSTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET L. "JAN" HOLSTE Obituary
HOLSTE JANET "JAN" L.

Age 71, of Penn Hills Formerly of Elliot, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Ben Holste; sister in-law of Nancy (late husband Paul) Schlanger; Leann (John) Zoltis and David (Joyce) Holste; aunt of Susan Barry, Kathy Marsico, Patty McFarland, Amy Scott, Karen Cross and Martha Hoover. Jan received her BS in Business Education from Pitt and was a former educator at South High School. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now