HOLSTE JANET "JAN" L.
Age 71, of Penn Hills Formerly of Elliot, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Ben Holste; sister in-law of Nancy (late husband Paul) Schlanger; Leann (John) Zoltis and David (Joyce) Holste; aunt of Susan Barry, Kathy Marsico, Patty McFarland, Amy Scott, Karen Cross and Martha Hoover. Jan received her BS in Business Education from Pitt and was a former educator at South High School. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019